Members of the Registered Nurses and Midwives Association are asking government to halt construction of the National Cathedral and focus on cutting down on government expenditure to save the country from its current economic woes.

They have also suggested to government to among other things seal leakages in the mining sector and ensure all entities given tax waivers start contributing to the national coffers.

The nurses and midwives were speaking during a government meeting with organized labour on the domestic debt exchange programme.

Government is currently working with stakeholders to arrive at a consensus on its domestic debt exchange programme.

President of the Ghana registered Nurses and Midwives Association , Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, says hair-cuts to their investment will have dire consequences on contributors, especially retirees.

The association wants government to implement suggestions made during their engagement and suspend the domestic debt exchange programme.

According to her, government should consider cutting down it’s expenditure, seal loopholes in revenue generation including tax exemptions to foreign companies.

Mrs Ampofo wants government’s technical team to come out with ideas to address the debt of the country and desist from tapping into bonds and savings.

Speaking to the media during the Kumasi branch commissioning of the health sector occupational pension scheme, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr Derek Amoateng, said the current economic situation has affected the returns of contributors investment.

Notwithstanding, they are working assiduously to ensure health workers retiring will go home with a smile.