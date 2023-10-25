Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr. Logic, has called on Kuami Eugene not to feel insecure.

According to him, Eugene is a big brand and his songs will do well even if it is not played on the airwaves consistently.

“I think Kuami is a huge brand; he should stay confident. People love him and play his songs. He feels like he is losing his grip, it’s a feeling of insecurity for me,” He stated.

Mr. Logic made the comment while reacting to Kwame Eugene’s call for the passage of Broadcast Bill.

The Bill aims to increase the playing of Ghanaian music on the airwaves, but it has raised concerns among industry professionals.

Kuami Eugene, the ‘Rockstar’ himself, has voiced his support for the bill, advocating for unity among entertainers in the fight for its passage.

He believes that 70 percent of Ghanaian music should be played to reduce the influx of foreign content in the country.

Mr. Logic, while partially agreeing with Kuami Eugene’s perspective, asserted that the legislation should not dictate what DJs play at events.

“We can have the agenda to play Ghana music, but then coming from a huge artiste like Kuami Eugene is something else” he stressed.

He emphasized the need for artistes to rather engage DJs to promote their songs, than relying solely on the passage of the Bill.

