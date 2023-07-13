Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has urged people who frequently message him online to stop requesting money from him.

The comedic actor expressed his annoyance in a video on his Instagram page on Monday where he highlighted the messages he receives from people pleading for both large and paltry sums of money.

He claimed that one of his outrageous beggars had asked him for $35,000, while the other requested $12,000 to open a shop.

He said that he cannot continue to give in to demands from the public, because doing so would cause his financial situation to collapse given how bad the nation’s economy is currently doing.

He said,” Guys I’m not happy this thing is getting out of hand, how can you people turn my DM to a bank? If I open my dm every time is bros please, it’s too much.

“The way you guys are asking us for money is like we don’t have responsibility, if I start to share the money like that, it will finish.

“Anytime I open my message is either I see bros I need 40 thousand, bros my mother is sick. Imagine someone was begging me for $35,000 is like 27 million another one was asking me for $12,000 dollars that he wants to open a shop.”