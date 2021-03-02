File Photo: Stonebwoy's wife Dr Louisa (L) and her look-alike

Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has set heads turning on social media with a rare photo of her mother.

Dr Louisa shared the adorable photo to mark her mum’s birthday as she testified of her undying love for the latter.

The photo captured a striking resemblance between the young looking mother and her daughter.

She spotted an orange lace with her glasses and light make-up which gave final touches to her look.

Dr Louisa’s mother.

Mrs Satekla took to her Instagram page to share the photo which has garnered mixed reactions.

She captioned the photo: “You make everything so much better. I love you, mummy. Happy birthday ❤️🎂.”




