Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, has announced that the club’s Pobiman project will be completed by the middle of this year.

The second phase of the project took off in December last year and is being carried out by Turkish Construction firm, Prefabex Yapı.

The first phase which was carried out by local contractors was completed within three months.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the club’s new head coach Samuel Boadu, Togbe Afede XIV disclosed that the Pobiman project is expected to be ready for use by the middle of the year.

“Many of you are aware of what is going on at Pobiman, which we expect to be completed by the middle of this year,” he said.

“It will be a place where we will be producing top talents not only for Hearts but for the nation,” he concluded.

The project should have been completed by the end of the year (2020), however, the Coronavirus pandemic slowed down the construction process.

The Ultra Modern Training Complex, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.