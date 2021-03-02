The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund (GCPS Fund) has announced its decision to commence a vaccine procurement project.

The project which has been dubbed, the PVAX Project seeks to procure and deploy Covid-19 vaccines for up to 20 per cent of the country’s eligible population in support of Government’s vaccination programme.

A statement issued by the Fund said it has “partnered with government to assist in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines through the World Health Organisation, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance and the COVAX platform.”

This, it explained is “for the deployment of vaccines to persons in Ghana including workers, their dependents and the poor and vulnerable in society.”

Among others, the PVAX Project also aims to support government in sensitizing the public to clear myths and doubts surrounding the newly developed vaccine.

Following this, the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to donate to the course.

“…Visit our website at www.ghanacovid19fund.com to register their interest to participate in the project and indicate the number of persons whose vaccination they wish to donate towards.”

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund was established in March 2020 to provide private sector-led not-for-profit interventions to support the government and citizens in the fight against Covid-19.

Over the past year, they have successfully rolled out five major interventions through projects including the construction of a 100-bed capacity modern Infectious Disease Centre and the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Covid-19 test kits worth ¢11.1 million to hospitals and laboratories in the country.