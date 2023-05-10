Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla turned heads with her stunning fashion choices while out on a date with her husband, BET winner Stonebwoy.
The celebrity mother showcased her voluptuous figure in two stylish ruched dresses.
For the TECNO mobile new product launch, she donned a form-fitting blue knee-length dress that accentuated her cleavage and legs.
She completed her look with a pricey Balenciaga bag, shoulder-length curly hair, flawless makeup, and chic block heels.
Later on, the couple shared a special moment where she changed into a long dress.
She still looked gorgeous with her ruched outfit and curly hair while Stonebwoy looked sharp in a white round-neck shirt layered with a long-sleeve shirt and black ripped jeans.
ALSO READ:
- Car somersaults and falls into stream along the Takoradi-Cape-Coast highway [Video]
- Man butchers wife at Nungua; family demands justice