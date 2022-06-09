Dancehall musician Stonebwoy gave off a hilarious reply to one Twitter user who asked him to turn to Jesus Christ to be saved.

According to the Twitter user who goes by the username @the_culture01, Stonebwoy’s songs have not been trending nowadays because he has shifted away from the doctrines of Jesus Christ.

The user went ahead to add that, the Biblical rapture, where many Christians are expecting the first ticket to Heaven, has already commenced.

He, therefore, advised Stonebwoy to accept Jesus Christ to save his soul.

But Stonebwoy, reacting to the issue, asked the user which part of Heaven he was speaking from since they are both still residing on earth.

The dancehall musician had a good laugh about the subject in regard to the emojis his tweets were accompanied with.

Stonebwoy’s reply to fan who asked him to call on the name of Jesus to be saved

MORE: