Dancehall musician Stonebwoy keeps on widening his discography as he has shared a recent video in which he is seen vibing with Jamaican music legend, Mavado Gully.

At the recently held Afro-Punk Festival which took place in Miami, the ‘Therapy’ hitmaker who got signed onto DefJam Recordings, was captured with Constantine Brooks, better known by his stage name Mavado.

It is unclear if the two music stars will team up on a music project soon but with Stonebwoy’s history and prowess, his ‘Bhimnative’ fans are anticipating a record.

Stonebwoy shared the video with the caption: BhimNation X Gullyside 1GAD x GULLYGAD

Meanwhile, in another video, Stonebwoy was seen jamming backstage while 41-year-old Mavado kept entertaining the crowd at the Miami concert.

Check out the video below:

