Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has revealed that, dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy paid GH₵ 169,000 to secure the Accra Sports Stadium for his Bhim Concert last December.

According to him, the amount is contrary to the GH₵70,000 the National Sports Authority (NSA) claim the musician paid.

When the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Peter Twumasi appeared before the Public Accounts Committee, Sam George raised questions about the GH₵ 70,000 to which Twumasi responded.

But new evidence presented to Sam George suggests that, Stonebwoy paid more than the initially disclosed amount.

The Ningo-Prampram MP revealed that, he noticed the different figures after scrutinizing Twumasi’s statements at the Public Accounts Committee on February 5, 2024.

He also claimed a source informed him that, the reported GH₵ 70,000 payment by Stonebwoy was inaccurate.

Sam George said per the documents in his possession, Stonebwoy paid GH₵ 169,000 for the venue.

