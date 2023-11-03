Reggae artiste, Ras Kuuku is full of admiration for his junior counterpart, Stonebwoy as he sings his praises in a latest interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM.

The Friday edition of Daybreak Hitz saw Ras Kuuku bless the studio with his presence to promote his latest EP, ‘Allow’ and give special shoutouts to all who have supported his craft.

Among the many he owes gratitude to, Ras Kuuku said include Stonebwoy who was kind enough to feature him twice.

He praised Stonebwoy’s work ethic, mentioning his performances, tours, connections, and gigs as part of his impressive achievements.

He also commended the BHIM Nation President for his outstanding contributions to the music industry and putting Ghana on the global map.

Ras Kuuku commended Stonebwoy effort in unifying Reggae and Dancehall as a single genre.

It is against this backdrop that the Puom Anthem composer is of belief that, Stonebwoy is currently the best artiste in Ghana.

If given the opportunity, Ras Kuuku said he would crown Stonebwoy the Artiste of the Year for 2023.

