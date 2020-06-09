Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has cleared the air on his relationship with colleague M.anifest.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Beyond The Lockdown, he said no bad blood exists between them contrary to assumptions by some fanatics in the music space.

Both artistes were in the news in December 2019, for some alleged misunderstanding over the breakdown of the relationship between Stonebwoy and former protégé Kelvyn Boy.

Amid the controversy, M.anifest was roped into the fray when he subsequently featured on Kelvynv Boy’s 2019 single, ‘Yawa No Dey’ with some of the God MC’s lyrics supposedly cited to have been directed at the latter’s former mentor, Stonebwoy.

But speaking on the show, the Bhimnation Chief Executive Officer dismissed any suspected undertone of antagonism.

“I think M.anifest just did a verse. He was not involved in anything. After the verse he did, the masses and some of the comments pointed out some things that I think he would go and check later and be like ‘aww… was this what I just got involved in?’. So taking it from that perspective, I didn’t hold it too hard,” he said.

According to him, M.anifest is a brother and any supposed qualms between them was an illusion created by some fans.

“I just left it because if I had any personal issues with M.anifest, then I can accept the fact that the punchlines he dropped as a lyricist and I might have taken it personal,”he said.

He believed M.anifest’s involvement in the said beef was without ill-motive.

The multiple award-winning M.dot also corroborated this assertion.

He explained to host, Emefa Apawu that his ties with Stonebwoy would not allow the two to have any confrontation lyrically as they have had interactions without tensions following the said incident.

“There is nothing too serious. We are allowed to have disagreements and that’s fine. Sometimes people have things going on with other people and if you work with them, they feel some ways about it. That’s also part of the game. But more importantly, we met and if there is any serious problem we would have addressed it,” he said.

Both artistes also revealed that they have two yet-to-be-released records in the offing, drumming home the assertion of a good bond.

“We have two songs. I think we recorded a song before the one that brought the whole controversy. Maybe when we do another one after then you will know that there is really no ‘wahala’,” Stonebwoy added as M.anifest nodded in agreement via the Zoom conference.