Some concerned university lecturers have warned the Electoral Commission (EC) to tread carefully as it embarks on an exercise to compile a new Voters Register.

In an open letter to the EC Chair, Mrs Jean Mensa, the group highlighted five reasons the registration exercise may not provide a credible roll, thus, free and fair 2020 elections would not be possible.

“The existing register has been used by your office to conduct the following:

2012 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections A Referendum to create six (6) new administrative Regions in 2018 A By-election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, and District Assembly Elections in 2019

“And so far, we have not seen any evidence to suggest that an updated version of the existing register cannot perform same role in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, as the outcomes of these elections have been described by your office and other stakeholders as some of the most credible elections in our country’s history,” they said in their letter attached to this report.