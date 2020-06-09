The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given the green light to Kwadwo Baah Agyemang to contest its parliamentary primaries slated for June 20, 2020.

The announcement was made by John Boadu, the NPP General Secretary in a press conference yesterday, June 7, 2020 held at the party’s head office.

Mr Agyemang, who is the current Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA) and lost the 2015 parliamentary primary, is seeking to replace retiring Andy Appiah Kubi.

His desire to reclaim the seat is to consolidate the many gains whilst serving as a legislator of the constituency; gains in youth empowerment, health, education, infrastructure among others which have since been truncated.

Mr Agyemang seems ready for the competition since he has unfinished business. The party needs a more viable candidate who is appealing to all constituents to retain the seat and increase votes for the NPP.

Indeed, most of the constituents would be disappointed should he refuse to contest because, their trust and confidence in him to lead them in pursuit of developmental needs has been rejuvenated after comparing his tenure, 2012-2016 to that of the incumbent.

The good people of Asante Akyem North Constituency have had the opportunity to compare his tenure to that of the incumbent and have realised that he served them better, hence the call on him to come back.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the National Executive Committee (NEC) for their show of leadership, honesty, maturity and integrity.

“I am so happy and I think that the party’s structures are of strength. The verdict adds a new sophistication to the concept of participatory democracy within the NPP,” he said.

Mr Agyemang says his campaign would be devoid of personal attacks and insults and would be issues-based.

He further admonished that after the election, all aspirants must endeavor to stay united despite the fact that they are competitors.