Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, after being a victim of the airport COVID-19 testing fee, has lambasted the government.

Making it known his concerns are not political, Stonebwoy believes the $150 fee is exorbitant and the government must step in if it has citizens at heart.

Stonebwoy, recounting his experience in South Africa, disclosed he had to pay only 600 Rands (GH¢ 223) to fly back to Ghana but was requested to still pay for the mandatory testing under the same 24 hours.

To the frequent traveler, anytime he presents his results to authorities at his final destination, he is granted an immediate pass, but the case in Ghana is different.

“So why is it that after you get your test done for 350 cedis or more from Ghana. You’re not mandated to pay for another test to be taken at your final destination by any other country. It’s only Ghana that’s doing this to its people or all the other African countries have united in making it tuff for their people?”

Stonebwoy also made his confusion known in a tweet on how possible a non-infected person will contact the virus onboard if all passengers have been tested and cleared.

Ghanaians, whose behalf he is pleading on, have mocked him over his inability to understand the system.

Replying trolls, Stonebwoy insists only those with passports are allowed to talk since they have first hand experience of what he is preaching against.

