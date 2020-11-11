General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Prosper Harrison Addo, has explained why players have delayed ahead of the Sudan games.

Ghana will host Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium in the matchday three fixture on Thursday, November 12.

On Monday, 10 players kicked off camping but on Tuesday, six players joined the team before departing for Cape Coast.

Coach C.K. Akonnor named a 23-man squad for the game but some players have pulled out due to Covid-19 issues and some players also handed a late call up to join the team.

With other players yet to join the team in Cape Coast to continue their preparation for the game, Mr Addo says the reason why players are delaying in teaming up with the rest of the team must be accepted due to the Covid-19 issues.

“It is unfortunate because some players had to do transit before they join the team and with the situation at hand now, it not easy for players,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“So players have joined the team in Cape Coast with others yet to join but I know the coach is determined to get the need results against Sudan.

READ ALSO

“Some players could not come at all due to restriction in the countries they are playing but all the same, everything is fine,” he said.

Mr Addo also explained why local players have been invited to join the team ahead of the game.

“We know the local players are not playing actively but they are having their preseason training so it was prudent for the coach to invite them.

“They have been training with their team ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season so joining the team will also give them the opportunity to offer the best,” he added.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora and defender, Christopher Nettey, have been invited to the camp of the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Wakaso, Harrison Afful, Gideon Mensah, have all failed to turn up for the game with injury also ruling out Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey of the game.

Other players invited are also yet to join the team.