Musician Stonebwoy and media personality, Bridget Otoo, have engaged in a heated verbal exchange on social media.

Ms Otoo had advised the former against publicly endorsing investment deals after Stonebwoy introduced a non-fungible token (NFT) SidiCoinNFT on Monday.

She insisted that it would be insensitive for the dancehall musician to make the move against the backdrop of his ambassadorial role in the Menzgold saga.

Prior to this, Stonebwoy tweeted and introduced his fans to this new business telling them times are changing, hence joining SidiCoinNFT will help every hardworking individual to make money.

That is where Bridget Otoo took exception.

“You are part of the ambassadors of Menzgold who championed and led customers to lose money. Some have died as a result of the Menzgold scam. Do you think it is fair to introduce them to another money making venture? Do you really care about them?” she responded on Twitter.

Stonebwoy, however, did not seem enthused and responded that “I think it’s very BIASED and PREJUDICED to pin the loss of lives and properties on ambassadors WHO in NO WAY RAN the said company.

“I know people who have lost monies and others who gained and I have personally lost very close relatives too..”

He added that “the CORE problem of the MENZGOLD SAGA has the least to do with ambassadors, pls you stand in a good position as a Media Personality to seek the reality from NAM1 And the GOVERMENT.. one Love.”

Big sis I think it’s very BIASED and PREJUDICED to pin The loss of lives and properties on ambassadors WHO in NO WAY RAN the said company.

