Multi-talented Ghanaian songwriter and singer, Stone Gee, has released his second single of the year after blessing Ghanaians with ‘No More.’

The banger titled ‘Bottom Power’ was produced by King J and produced by Mr Sarge.

The winner of the 2019 Best Song of the Year, Eastern Region is hopeful his single, which has already garnered massive airwaves, will go extra to bring him another plaque.

MORE:

Listen to the song below: