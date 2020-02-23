Steve Harvey, one of the world’s most popular comedian, businessman, and entertainer, has shared a touching-but-inspiring experience of how he morphed from being a poor hustler into a billionaire.

Harvey was born on January 17, 1957, the American comedian and host of The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, the Miss Universe competition and Fox’s New Year’s Eve, said 21 years ago, he was worth just $35, translating into GHC 186.

The African American is now worth $160 million, an equivalence of GHC851m.

In a post he shared on his social media handle, which he called his “Apollo Story”, Harvey said in 1991, he was sleeping in his car and had only $35 to his name.

Steve Harvey grew from a hustler into a comfortable billionaire according to the Nigerian standard

In 1991 I was sleeping in my car, I had $35 to my name and everything I had could fit into two bags. I started talking to God about my dreams… Fast forward, out of nowhere I get a call from the Apollo asking me to come on the show.

That same night I met D.L. Hughley, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and Jamie Foxx for the first time. We were all comedians that went on that night. This is my Apollo story and how I became the host. This was my turnback moment, he said.

The comedian noted that every individual has got a turn back a moment, which he describes as the period you can either go forward or give everything up.

There’s one guarantee if you give up it will never happen. Faith is everything, God is always on time, he’s never too late.

He also attributed his success to God. The one-time stand-up comedian and actor has now also ventured into the authoring world in a move to inspire the masses.

Watch a video of the story below: