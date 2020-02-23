A man has allegedly killed his elder brother at Kanyini in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West region after which he has committed suicide.

The suspect, 53-year-old, Batori Gbari murdered his senior brother, 56-year-old Tinye Kummunri on Friday, February 21, following a misunderstanding.

He is believed to have fled into the bush after the incidence.

A statement by the Upper West police which is signed by its Public Relations Officer, Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, said the police visited the scene and found Tinye Kummunri lying in a pool of blood.

Inspection on his body revealed a cut on his chest. The body was then sent to the Upper West regional hospital for autopsy.

The body of the suspect, Batori Gbari was, however, found on Saturday February 22, hanging from a tree behind his place of abode at Kanyini.

Find the statement from the Police below

On Friday, February 21, 2020, Kaleo police had an information from Kanyini,a small community near Sombo in the Nadowli/ Kaleo District that on same day, about 6:30 pm, suspect murderer Batori Gbari,53yrs used a kitchen knife, stabbed his 56 yr old real brother Tinye Kummunri after a slight misunderstanding and fled into a nearby bush.

Police proceeded to the scene of the crime and met the deceased lying in a supine position in a pool of blood. lnspection on the body revealed a cut on the chest. The body was conveyed and deposited at the Wa Government Hospital mortuary for presentation awaiting autopsy whilst frantic efforts were underway to arrest suspect Batori Gbari from his hideout for investigation.

On Saturday,22 February 2020, at 8:30 am, Police had information from Kenyire that suspect Batori Gbari has been found hanging on a tree behind his place of abode at Kanyini. Police again proceeded to the scene and found the suspect hanging on a shea nut tree behind the said house with a redish nylon rope and presumed to be dead, dressed in a yellow ‘T’ shirt over a black pair of trousers without any marks of violence.

The body was conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa where he was pronounced dead by a Medical Officer.

The body has been deposited at the same Hospital mortuary for further investigation.

Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng

PRO/ UW/R