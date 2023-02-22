Former Black Stars players Stephen Appiah, Kwadwo Asamoah and Derek Boateng have visited the family house of Christian Atsu to sign the book of condolence.

Atsu, who last played for Turkish side, Hatayspor was confirmed dead last Saturday.

The 31-year-old was trapped in a rubble for 12 days following a 7.8 magnitude of earthquake that struck Turkey two weeks ago.

Tributes have poured with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones following the arrival of Atsu’s lifeless body that arrived in the country on Sunday.

On Monday, Abedi Ayew Pele and his family visited the bereaved family and even donated some items to them.

Asamoah Gyan, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Sulley Muntari, among other players also visited the family house of Atsu.

Earlier today, Appiah and other players also visited the family house of the winger to console them.

Atsu’s one-week observation is expected to be held on March 4.