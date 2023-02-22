Two flagbearer hopefuls of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu, will pick their nomination forms for the presidential primary on Thursday, February 23, 2022.

Nominations opened today, February 22, 2023 and already former President John Mahama has picked his forms.

Dr Duffuor, a former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Mr Bonsu, also a former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) have been moving round the country canvassing for votes from party members.

The Chairman of the Internal Elections Committee of the NDC, Kakra Essamuah, explained on Wednesday that Dr Duffuor would be the first to pick followed by Mr Bonsu in the afternoon.

The NDC opened nominations for the election of its Presidential and Parliamentary candidates for the 2024 General Elections today.

The three-day exercise kick-starts the processes for the final leg of the party’s internal elections to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates for the NDC on May 13, 2023.

Aspiring parliamentary candidates are to pick nomination forms via the NDC website at a cost of GH¢5,000 which must be paid via Mobile Money while the presidential aspirants are required to pick nomination forms directly from the office of the General Secretary of the party and pay a fee of GH¢30,000 via banker’s draft.

However, female aspirants and persons with physical disabilities would be required to pay only 50 per cent of the fee charged.

The exercise, which started today, would end on Friday, February 24, 2023.