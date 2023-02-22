The 2020 campaign manager of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Joshua Alabi, says Ghanaians are yearning for the party to take over governance of the country.

According to him, the viral calls for the NDC to return to power is due to the poor performance of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The veteran educationist made these remarks while leading a team of party faithful to pick nomination forms for former President John Mahama at the NDC headquarters in Accra.

In his address, he said the NDC and John Mahama are poised to rescue the country from its current economic turbulence.

“As you are all aware, we are in very difficult times in this country. The economy is in shambles. In fact you cannot even define the exact [situation].

“People are suffering and the summary here is that, people are calling for the NDC to come back”, he said, Wednesday afternoon.

Criticising the current Akufo-Addo regime, he added that given the current state of the country, there is the need for an experienced hand such as Mr Mahama to steer affairs.

He, therefore, indicated his resolve and that of his colleagues to support Mr Mahama in his bid to contest the NDC flagbearship in May this year.

The former president expressed his desire to run for the 2024 presidency yesterday, February 21.

The former President made this disclosure when members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament paid him a visit at his residence.

The members were at Mr Mahama’s office to inform him about their decision to endorse his candidature for flagbearership if he chose to run for the office.

Mr Mahama first served as president for six months following the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills while in office.

He then won the 2012 election and served as president for four years before losing to President Akufo-Addo of the NPP in 2016.

Although some had discouraged him, Mr Mahama returned in 2020 as the NDC flagbearer but lost again.

Meanwhile, his supporters are hoping that the 2024 election will go in his favour.