Ghanaian-British songstress, Stephanie Benson, left a male TV show presenter fumbling after she told him on live TV “I was thinking to come over there and snug you kakra (alittle).”

In a video that was shared on Instagram by the mother of five, she noted that she couldn’t help giving kisses after interviews.

ALSO READ:

Stephanie Benson exposes young man who wants her as ‘sugar mummy’

My husband’s ‘balls’ are numb – Stephanie Benson

She furthermore said that the TV presenter, Dessy Fayden, had a cute baby face that was irresistible to not land a kiss on.

“I really simply cannot resist a kiss after an interview. I feel it cements the bond between 2 People getting to know each other, and also, he’s soo cute. Look at his handsome baby face,” she captioned.