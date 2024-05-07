Net revenues of €41.7 billion, down 12% compared to Q1 2023 primarily due to volume, mix and foreign exchange headwinds, partly offset by firm net pricing; Consolidated shipments(1) of 1,335 thousand units, down 10%, reflecting production actions and inventory management to prepare for new product wave in H2 2024 compared with strong shipments in Q1 2023 to build inventory following a prolonged period of supply constraints; Total new vehicle inventory of 1,3U3 thousand units (Company inventory of 423 thousand units) at March 31, 2024, reflecting improving level and structure versus December 2023; Global BEV and LEV sales increased by 8% and 13%, respectively, versus Q1 2023; ongoing global focus with new BEVs launching throughout 2024; Ordinary dividend of €1.55 per share (1G% increase versus prior year) approved at AGM to be paid to shareholders on May 3, 2024; €3.0 billion share buyback on track for 2024 completion.

“While Q1 2024 year-over-year shipments and Net revenues comparisons were difficult due to transitions in our next generation product portfolio manufactured on new platforms, we are delivering clear improvements in key commercial dynamics with customer sales outpacing shipments. We are reducing inventories to reinforce our strong relative pricing ahead of our new or mid-cycle product launches this year in key regions. During Q1 2024, we have introduced four new models out of our full-year launch plan of 25 models, including 18 BEV nameplates, which we believe sets the stage for materially improved growth and profitability in the second half of the year.”

RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

FY 2024 GUIDANCE – CONFIRMED

Revenue backdrop: Supportive

AOI Margin(2): Double digit minimum commitment Industrial Free Cash Flows(3): Positive

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change

Combined shipments (000 units)

1,371

1,538

(11)%

Consolidated shipments (000 units)

1,335

1,47L

(10)%

Net revenues (C billion)

41.7

47.2

(12)%

Stellantis N.V. today reported first quarter 2024 Net revenues and shipments reflecting production actions and inventory management strategies to prepare for the upcoming new product wave. Sales to customers were unchanged from prior year, with growth in Middle East&Africa (up 23% year-over-year) and Enlarged Europe (up L% year-over-year). Global BEV sales were up 8% and North America PHEV sales were up 7U% year-over-year. Jeep® Wrangler, Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Dodge Hornet were the top three most sold PHEVs in the U.S.(4) Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicles achieved market share leadership in the Middle East&Africa region in the quarter with 2L% market share, while maintaining its No. 1 position in both EU30 and South America, on its quest to achieve global market leadership by 2027. In EU30 BEV sales, Pro One also takes the top spot with 33% market share.

The Company’s key achievements toward the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan include:

CARE

TECH

VALUE

Announced partnership with California Air Resources Board that avoids 10-12 million metric tons of greenhouse gases in the

U.S. and enhances ongoing commitment to strengthen Stellantis’ electrification offensive by promoting electric vehicle awareness, expanding charging infrastructure and driving dealer readiness.

Redistributed C1.U billion to employees in 2024, totaling CL billion since 2021, based on record 2023 Full Year results.

Conducted third global employee survey in February as part of the continuous listening approach to improve overall working experience and well-being. Nearly 1L2,000 employees responded – a 71% participation rate, an 8-point increase compared to prior year.

Engaged young people in career development actions through:

Battery Workforce Challenge, managed by Argonne National Laboratory for the U.S.

Department of Energy, challenging teams to design, build, test and integrate an advanced battery pack for Ram ProMaster EV.

Drive for Design contest, hosted by the Stellantis North America design team, invited

high school students to create their dream vehicle for 2040.

As part of a broader stakeholder engagement plan, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was joined by four internationally known experts and students from three universities in France, Morocco and the U.S. for the second annual Freedom of Mobility Forum to debate “How will our planet accommodate the mobility needs of eight billion people?”

Introduced three BEVs: Fiat Topolino, Maserati Grecale Folgore, Ram ProMaster EV; launch plan maintained.

Started production of in-house designed and manufactured electric drive modules at Indiana Transmission (U.S.). Class-leading power density 250kw units will be installed in upcoming STLA Large vehicles (Dodge, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, etc).

Began cell and module production with battery partner ACC in Europe. LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI to follow. Battery components will be assembled into high-energy density, Stellantis- designed and manufactured battery packs ranging from 80 to 120 kWh in size.

Expanded in-house production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles on both mid-size and large vans in Hordain (France) and Gliwice (Poland). Fuel cell van extended lineup and increased in-house, industrial-scale production cements Pro One standing as undisputed commercial vehicles leader in Europe.

Further refining traditional propulsion systems:

Started production of the all-new 2.2L MultiJet 4.0 clean diesel engine (Euro Le and 7 compatible) at Pratola Serra (Italy) plant.

Through the eTransmissions Assembly joint venture launched electrified dual-clutch transmission production in Turin (Italy) to help power next-generation, Stellantis-brand hybrids.

Quickly adopting advancements in generative AI in R&D and customer value-added services. In R&D, deployed AI for simulation, which significantly enhanced accuracy and speed in the simulation and testing phases. With new method, Stellantis can improve aerodynamic assessment by more than 300 times and reduce cost by >85%; dozens of additional AI systems to come in 2024.

First OEM to integrate ChatGPT functionality as standard, starting with deployment of new travel assistant across entire DS brand range, followed by Peugeot in its iconic i-Cockpit® system, with plans to extend across the Stellantis portfolio.

Created the world’s first virtual cockpit platform as part of Stellantis Virtual Engineering Workbench enabling engineering teams to deliver infotainment tech to customers quicker through faster development cycles and feedback loops.

Launched MyTasks, an industry-first tool for fleet managers enabling real-time communication, task assignment and status updates with drivers in the field via the vehicle’s infotainment unit.

Acquired artificial intelligence framework, machine learning models, intellectual property rights and patents of CloudMade, a developer of smart, innovative big data-driven automotive solutions to support mid-term development of STLA SmartCockpit.

Stellantis Ventures strategic investments:

SteerLight: developer of high-performance, low-cost LiDAR tech, which has the potential to improve advanced driver assistance systems.

Tiamat: develops and commercializes sodium-ion battery tech at a lower cost per kilowatt-hour and free of lithium and cobalt.

Announced record investment plan for South America totaling C5.L billion (RT30 billion) from 2025 to 2030 to support the launch of more than 40 new products during the period as well as the development of new Bio- Hybrid technologies, innovative decarbonization technologies across the automotive supply chain, and strategic new business opportunities.

Signed two fleet agreements:

SIXT could buy up to 250,000 vehicles for its rental fleet in its

corporate countries across Europe and North America over the next three years.

Ayvens will encourage affiliates to buy up to 500,000 vehicles for its long-term

leasing fleet across Europe over the next three years.

At the Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting on April 1L, 2024, C4.7 billion annual dividend approved (C1.55 per share), to be paid on May 3, 2024.

On-going execution of C3.0 billion share buyback program.

On track to deliver total capital returns in 2024 over C7.7 billion, representing an 11% yield as a percentage of Stellantis market capitalization on January 1, 2024.

GUIDANCE AND OUTLOOK: The Company is reiterating a minimum commitment of double-digit Adjusted operating income (AOI) margin in 2024, as well as positive Industrial free cash flow, despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

UPCOMING EVENTS: Investor Day – June 13, 2024; First Half 2024 Results – July 25, 2024; Third Quarter Shipments&Revenues – October 31, 2024

SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

NORTH AMERICA

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change • Shipments down 20%, due largely to portfolio transitions, including refreshed Ram 1500 and new Dodge Charger, partly offset by growth in Jeep Wagoneer, which more than

doubled

(102) • Net revenues down 15%, due to lower volumes and negative FX translation effects; partly offset by positive nameplate mix and net pricing from carryover actions and reduced

(3,481) incentive spend

Shipments (000s)

407

50U

Net revenues (C million)

1U,2U1

22,772

ENLARGED EUROPE

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change • Shipments down L%, due to inventory reduction efforts with lower volumes mainly of Peugeot 3008, for which new model will ramp in Q2 2024, Fiat 500 and Opel Mokka, partly

offset by growth in Jeep Avenger, Fiat Ducato&Panda and Citroën C3

(42) • Net revenues down 13%, due to decreased volumes, higher buyback commitments due to improving rental car business, lower LEV mix and negative net pricing

(2,055)

MIDDLE EAST&AFRICA

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change • Consolidated shipments up 42%, led by ramp up in Algerian market, mostly from Fiat; Citroën shipments also grew substantially, led by C4 X

+23 • Net revenues up 24%, strong underlying and pricing trends partially offset by negative FX translation effects, mainly from Turkish lira, and lower mix

+35

+521

Combined shipments

(000s)(1)

154

131

Consolidated shipments

(000s)(1)

118

83

Net revenues (C million)

2,L87

2,1LL

SOUTH AMERICA

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change • Shipments down 7%, mostly from lower Fiat and Peugeot volumes, despite strong growth of Ram volumes

(14) • Net revenues down 2%, pricing increases and growth in parts&services revenues due to acquisitions, more than offset by devaluation in FX translation effects from the Argentine

peso and lower volumes

(57)

Shipments (000s)

177

1U1

Net revenues (C million)

3,4LL

3,523

CHINA AND INDIA&ASIA PACIFIC

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change • Consolidated shipments down 4L%, mainly driven by Peugeot, Jeep, Citroën and RAM due to challenging market and economic conditions and increasing competition

(27) • Net revenues down 4L%, driven by decreased shipments due to challenging market and economic conditions and negative FX translation effects

(13)

(45L)

Combined shipments

(000s)(1)

15

42

Consolidated shipments

(000s)(1)

15

28

Net revenues (C million)

525

U81

MASERATI

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Change • Shipments down L1%, mostly due to Grecale and Levante volumes in North America, as well as the impact of inventory reduction initiatives

(5.1) • Net revenues down 55%, mix improvements more than offset by lower volumes and

(378) negative FX translation effects

Shipments (000s)

3.3

8.4

Net revenues (C million)

313

LU1

Reconciliations

Net revenues from external customers to Net revenues

2024 (C million)

NOPTH 6MEPIC6

ENL6PGED EUPOPE

MIDDLE E6ST&6łPIC6

SOUTH 6MEPIC6

CHIN6 6ND INDI6&6SI6 P6CIłIC

M6SEP6TI

OTHEP(*)

STELL6NTIS

Net revenues from external customers

1U,2U0

13,U85

2,L87

3,47L

524

312

1,423

?1,GU7

Net revenues from transactions with other segments

1

LL

—

(10)

1

1

(5U)

—

Nsť rsvsnuss

1U,2U1

1?,051

2,G37

3,?GG

525

313

1,3G?

?1,GU7

(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations

2023 (C million)

NOPTH 6MEPIC6

ENL6PGED EUPOPE

MIDDLE E6ST&6łPIC6

SOUTH 6MEPIC6

CHIN6 6ND INDI6&6SI6 P6CIłIC

M6SEP6TI

OTHEP(*)

STELL6NTIS

Net revenues from external customers

22,772

1L,087

2,1LL

3,547

U7U

LU2

UU2

?7,235

Net revenues from transactions with other segments

—

1U

—

(24)

2

(1)

4

—

Nsť rsvsnuss

22,772

1G,10G

2,1GG

3,523

U31

GU1

UUG

?7,235

(*) Other activities, unallocated items and eliminations

NOTES:

Combined shipments include shipments by Company’s consolidated subsidiaries and unconsolidated joint ventures, whereas Consolidated shipments only include shipments by Company’s consolidated subsidiaries. Figures by segments may not add up due to rounding. China shipments from DPCA are no longer included in Combined shipments as of November 2023; prior periods have not been restated.

Adjusted operating income/(loss) excludes from Net profit/(loss) adjustments comprising restructuring and other termination costs, impairments, asset write-offs, disposals of investments and unusual operating income/(expense) that are considered rare or discrete events and are infrequent in nature, as inclusion of such items is not considered to be indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating performance, and also excludes Net financial expenses/(income) and Tax expense/(benefit).

Unusual operating income/(expense) are impacts from strategic decisions, as well as events considered rare or discrete and infrequent in nature, as inclusion of such items is not considered to be indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Unusual operating income/(expense) includes, but may not be limited to: impacts from strategic decisions to rationalize Stellantis’ core operations; facility-related costs stemming from Stellantis’ plans to match production capacity and cost structure to market demand, and convergence and integration costs directly related to significant acquisitions or mergers.

Industrial free cash flows is our key cash flow metric and is calculated as Cash flows from operating activities less: (i) cash flows from operating activities from discontinued operations; (ii) cash flows from operating activities related to financial services, net of eliminations; (iii) investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for industrial activities; (iv) contributions of equity to joint ventures and minor acquisitions of consolidated subsidiaries and equity method and other investments; and adjusted for: (i) net intercompany payments between continuing operations and discontinued operations; (ii) proceeds from disposal of assets and (iii) contributions to defined benefit pension plans, net of tax. The timing of Industrial free cash flows may be affected by the timing of monetization of receivables, factoring and the payment of accounts payables, as well as changes in other components of working capital, which can vary from period to period due to, among other things, cash management initiatives and other factors, some of which may be outside of the Company’s control.

Per S&P Global February ‘24 year-to-date vehicle registrations (most current data available)

Rankings, market share and other industry information are derived from third-party industry sources (e.g. Agence Nationale des Titres Sécurisés (ANTS), Associação Nacional dos Fabricantes de Veículos Automotores (ANFAVEA), Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility (MIMS), S&P Global, Ward’s Automotive) and internal information unless otherwise stated.

For purposes of this document, and unless otherwise stated industry and market share information are for passenger cars (PC) plus light commercial vehicles (LCV), except as noted below:

Enlarged Europe excludes Russia and Belarus; Q1 2023 figures have been restated;

Middle East&Africa exclude Iran, Sudan and Syria;

South America excludes Cuba;

India&Asia Pacific reflects aggregate for major markets where Stellantis competes (Japan (PC), India (PC), South Korea (PC + Pickups), Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia);

China represents PC only and includes licensed sales from DPCA; and

Maserati reflects aggregate for 17 major markets where Maserati competes and is derived from S&P Global data, Maserati competitive segment and internal information.

Prior period figures have been updated to reflect current information provided by third-party industry sources. EU30 = EU 27 (excluding Malta), Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and UK.

Low emission vehicles (LEV) = battery electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), range-extender electric vehicle (REEV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) vehicles.

All Stellantis reported BEV and LEV sales include Citroën Ami ,Opel Rocks-e and Fiat Topolino; in countries where these vehicles are classified as quadricycles, they are excluded from Stellantis reported combined sales, industry sales and market share figures.

About Stellantis:

