Stay off romantic relationships in school – Education Director warns teachers, students

The Volta Regional Director of Education has cautioned teachers and students against engaging in amorous relationships stating that such an act will attract a sanction.

Enyonam Afi Amafuga, speaking during the inauguration of a 13-member board of governors of the Alavanyo Senior High Technical School in the Hohoe Municipality, encouraged teachers and students to live exemplary lives worth emulating.

She commended the past members of the Board for their immense support towards the improvement of the school.

The Education Director also noted that students could sometimes be troublesome but reminded the staff to resist corporal punishment on students who did wrong since it is against the law.

“I suggest we use the recitation of the Bible or the Quran many times, which can even make them closer to the things of God instead of punishing them,” she said.

She tasked the new board members to ensure that they perform even better than their predecessors by bringing more innovative ways of working with the school authorities to better the school.

The progress of the school, she said, should be the most important to the board.

She noted that the school has some critical issues that needs urgent attention, and their mandates should have a positive impact on the school, especially issues on indiscipline, low academic performance, lack of infrastructure, learning materials and others.

Madam Amafuga also called on the staff and parents to give the board the needed support to ensure an effective tenure.

According to her, the performance of the students since 2018 has not been the best; therefore, a need for urgent attention to turn the situation around.

“The school’s performance in the last years is abysmal and not encouraging, and something urgent must be done about it,” she said.

She further called on the students to pay attention to their books instead of wasting their time on profitable ventures.

Headmaster of the school, Rev Samuel Pius Elewokor, on his part, lamented about the limited human resource, something he said was affecting teaching and learning.

“We need about 27 teaching and non-teaching staff to help us improve student’s performance,” he said.

Rev Elewokor also raised concerns over congestion in the school.

He was, however, grateful to the various stakeholders for their immense help in solving some of the challenges faced by the school.

The Paramount Chief of the area, Togbega Tsedze Atakora VII, advised the new board members to work hard to improve the school’s fortunes.

With a three-year mandate, the board is to effectively handle the affairs of the school to achieve the needed positive results for the school’s growth.

Members of the board include the Ghana Education Service (GES) Director-General representative, John Kwasi Nyoagbe, Volta Regional Director and Acting Hohoe Municipal Director, GES, Enyonam Afi Amafuga, ASTECH headmaster, Reverend Samuel Pius Elewokor, and a representative, Parent Teacher Association (PTA), Evangelist John Adza.

Others are representatives of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, Christian Amoah Intsiful and David Anku Boateng, Historical or Traditional Authority representatives, Cudjoe Senyo Amenyah and Mama Amakpoe II.

The rest are Old Students representatives, Reverend Divine Kormla Gborsi and Clemence Yawo Kitsi, Teaching Staff representative, Mr Henry Okain, Non-Teaching Staff representative, Benjamin Bainey Ophylia Kumah as Secretary to the Board.

The new members were sworn in by the Synod Clerk of Central Presbytery of the Evangelical Church, Ghana, Rev Michael Kungu.