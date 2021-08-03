Social media’s spotlight is on popular Nigerian actor, Uti Nwachukwu, as he marks his birthday with risqué photos.

The actor, who rose to fame following his win in the Season 5 of Big Brother Africa, has turned 39.

To mark his final celebration as he kisses his thirties goodbye, he dared to be wild and bold with some nude photos he splashed onto the streets of social media.

Of the 10 photos he posted, three captured his nudity while others were headshot photos to expose his fiery eyes.

He only concealed his private parts with his ‘cloth of many colours’ while leaving every other part to full glare.

Each photo was motivated by the 10 rules of humanity; the headshots represented peace, health, serenity, cleanliness and love.

He captioned the photos: “STRIP! DARE TO BE BARE EMOTIONALLY AND PHYSICALLY! Accept your sensuality.”

Photos below: