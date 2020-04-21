The local foodstuff and vegetable hub of the madina market is slowly bouncing back to life after authorities shut down the place over concerns of a possible spread of the Coronavirus disease.

There is a deliberate effort by some of the traders to observe social distancing and other hygiene practices.

Business as usual

However, it easily gets lost on them as patrons begin to throng the popular market in their numbers to make purchases.

On the shoulders of the road outside the market, scores of hawkers have lined up the stretch calling out to passers-by for business with little regard for the social distancing protocol.

Traders going about their duties

Joy News’ Komla Adom’s visit to the hub captured some of the traders have taken personal responsibility by wearing masks and in possession of sanitisers.

Meanwhile, they are calling on authorities to provide veronica buckets, soap and water in the market to encourage frequent washing of hands.