The St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre has debunked allegations of medical negligence that led to the death of a baby boy.

Solicitors for the health facility in a statement has described the allegations as falsehood, baseless, and unmeritorious.

“Our client strongly denies the allegations of medical negligence and any vicarious liability as claimed in the statement. We also wish to inform you that this allegation can best be described as extortionary,” portions of the statement read.

A couple has sued the facility over the death of their baby, demanding GH₵5 million for loss of life, pain and suffering occasioned by their action.

The couple, Ekow Andoh and Sandra Tekyiwaa Sackey, alleged that the negligence of the health workers at the entire caused their baby’s death through asphyxiation.

In their statement of claim, they prayed to the Court for a declaration that the defendant was vicariously liable for the medical negligence of its employee health workers, whose negligent omission and commission caused their baby to be diagnosed with severe asphyxia and death thereafter.

However, the solicitors has said the allegations are intended to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of the medical facility.

“We wish to emphatically state that our client and its health workers exercised reasonable care in accordance with the established standards and protocols accepted in the medical profession in their duty to Mrs Sandra Tekyiwaa Sackey from her antenatal to the delivery of her baby,” the statement further contended.

They insist that their client at no point in time breach its duty to Mrs Sackey.

“At the time Mrs. Sackey visited our client’s health facility and upon detection of her signs of labour being water breaking which she claimed happened an hour earlier Mrs Sackey was immediately attended to.

“However, she informed our health workers of an impending exam she had to write on the same day. Our client and its health workers through their professionalism persuaded Mrs Sackey over and over again in the interest of her unborn baby to forgo her pending examination that very day,” the statement explained.

The solicitors has expressed readiness to contest the writ when served.

