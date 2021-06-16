Business magnate, Dr Kofi Amoah, is asking for more clarity on the purchase of Sputnik V vaccine.

He said the government must provide more information about the purchase of the vaccine from Russian for $19 instead of $10.

The Ministry of Health has defended its decision to purchase the vaccine.

It admitted to dealing with middlemen noting that, the $10 price per dose is the ex-factory price, but the government was unable to buy directly from the Russian government, hence, the use of the private office of one Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai.

But Dr Amoah, in a post on Twitter, is still not satisfied with the answers given by the government.

WHO has warned that there’re fake vaccines, n that countries must deal directly with vaccine manufacturers or thru Govts



Where did the agents who sold Ghana the Sputnik V vaccines get them from n are these agents registered with Russian-Govt licensed manufacturers?



Gh Govt pls? pic.twitter.com/6crc9ueknM — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) June 15, 2021

He called on the Government of Ghana to provide the citizens with more information, clarity and education on their purchase of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines which is currently causing the government an embarrassment.