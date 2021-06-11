Worried by the rate at which Nigerians ‘mutilate, deface, squeeze and even spray and sell’ the naira notes during memorable occasions such as weddings and funerals, the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN has warned that anyone caught doing such act will be arrested and sent to jail.

An Assistant Director at the Currency Operations Department, Aladeen Badajo said this during the commencement of the CBN two-day sensitisation fair held in Abeokuta, Ogun state today June 10.

He pointed out that the apex bank threatened that “abuse of the currency attracts a penalty of not less than six months or a fine of not less than N50,000 or both.”

