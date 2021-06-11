Workers of a brewery have been nabbed after they were exposed for producing fake liquor.

The factory reported to be located in Anamabra State, Nigeria, are specialized in ‘fake’ Hennessy products, due to the increasing demand for expensive liquor.

Footage released of the arrest saw the fake alcohol disbursed in medium-sized barrels and emptied into recycled bottles.

According to reports, the adulterated products have already found their ways into the market.

A team of Anamabra State Taskforce in collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration has arrested all the workers of the manufacturing company after intercepting the products.

Video below: