The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has encouraged Ghanaian athletes to train harder and deliver laurels for Ghana at the upcoming 13th African Games.

He said this during a visit to Team Ghana’s training base in Cape Coast, where athletes across various sports disciplines were preparing for the games.

Ghana is expected to present over 500 athletes in various sporting disciplines, including Athletics, Badminton, Cycling, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Triathlon, among others.

Addressing pressmen during the visit, Mr. Mustapha Ussif stated that the government had invested so much to make sure the games were held as well as supporting the preparations of athletes.

“I am here to visit the athletes on behalf of the President and all Ghanaians to encourage them to train harder so that when the time comes, they will deliver for Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif also urged Ghanaians to be part of the historic games by registering as volunteers and was overwhelmed by the numbers they have received after opening the portal.

The Sports Minister also urged Corporate Ghana to come on board and support the games by reaching out to the Local Organising Committee.

Athletes who started camping in Cape Coast on January 9, would be conveyed back to the University of Ghana on February 8, 2024, where they would continue their training and also test the new sporting facilities.

Ghana will host the African Games for the first time from March 8–23, 2024, with over 3500 elite athletes from 54 countries expected to compete at the games.

