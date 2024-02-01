The 2023 African Games football competition draws were unveiled on Thursday night, revealing exciting group matchups for the upcoming tournament hosted by Ghana.

In the men’s competition, Ghana, serving as the tournament host, finds itself placed in Group A alongside formidable opponents The Gambia, Benin, and the Republic of Congo.

Ghana’s representative in the competition will be its National Under 20 team, the Black Satellites, seeking to make a mark on the tournament.

On the other hand, Group B in the men’s category is led by Nigeria who will face competition from South Sudan, Senegal, Uganda, and Tunisia.

The pool includes quarter-finalists from the CAF Under 20 Championship, with Ghana’s inclusion as the host nation. Notably, Ghana clinched victory in the 2011 edition under the management of James Kwesi Appiah.

Shifting focus to the Women’s Division, Ghana occupies Group A, where an all-East African lineup awaits.

The Black Princesses are set to clash with Tanzania, Uganda, and Ethiopia, using the tournament as crucial preparation for the upcoming FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Colombia, scheduled from August 31 to September 22.

The selected venues for the games include the Baba Yara Stadium, Cape Coast Stadium, and Accra Sports Stadium.

In Group B of the Women’s Division, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, and Morocco are set to compete for supremacy.

The stage is set for an exhilarating competition as the participating nations vie for glory in the prestigious African Games.