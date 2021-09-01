Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has called for support for the senior national team, the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Housed in Group G, Ghana will begin the road to Qatar with a home game against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, September 3.

The Black Stars will then fly to play South Africa in Johannesburg on September 6.

The team held their training at the Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday night as they prepare for the games.

After missing out in the 2018 Mundial in Russia, the Member of Parliament for the people of Yagaba-Kubori Constituency in the North East Region has called for support and unity ahead of the doubleheader.

“We need to stay united for the Black Stars because this is our senior national team, the Black Stars,” he told Asempa FM on the ‘Eko Sii Sen‘ political show.

“We missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia but this time, the team will need support from the entire country to be able to book the qualification for the World Cup in Qatar,” he added.

The players will continue with their preparation on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars have played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.