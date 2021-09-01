Controversial socialite, Ayisha Modi, has flaunted her mother for the first time and fans cannot stop admiring her.

She posted her, coupled with sweet messages to celebrate her as she turns a year older.

The 35-year-old was captured in a shot with her mother and Rev Obofour during her mother’s birthday party.

From the photo, the resemblance between the mother and daughter was very evident.

She described her mother as a very beautiful small girl, despite being in her sixties.

“Mummy, your hug has always been the part and you have always been the anchor for your daughter. Sorry that I am away from your part this special day. Happy birthday, Mum. Happy birthday from my most favourite godfather and I, mama,” she shared.