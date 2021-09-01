It turns out sex is associated with a large number of women’s health benefits.

Sex is a normal, healthy activity that can benefit your health and help keep your body and mind active as you age.

People who regularly have sex report being happier and feeling more connected to their partners. But there are many other reasons why maintaining a healthy sex life is a good idea. Is sex good for women’s health? Yes. Here’s why.

Lowers stress

Several women’s health issues, like heart disease, are a result of stress. For some, sex is a great way to relieve stress. During sex, the brain’s pleasure centres are hit with dopamine while levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, drop. Oxytocin, which boosts feelings of friendship and happiness, is also released. This chemical cocktail can have a calming effect when you’re feeling stressed.

Boosts your immune system

A study has shown that women who have sex at least once a week had higher levels of immunoglobulin A in their saliva. Immunoglobulin A is an antibody that helps the body fight off bacteria and viruses.

Sex can boost serotonin too. This hormone helps produce “happy feelings,” and scientists believe that there’s a link between depression and serotonin levels.

Improves cardiovascular health

Sex and health are closely linked. In one study, women who reported having a satisfying sex life had a reduced risk of hypertension and other problems. The study’s authors posit that the quality of sex is more important for a female’s health than the frequency — having satisfying, happy sex is good for your heart. It might be because a woman’s sexual satisfaction with a partner is often linked to improved emotional well-being.

You sleep better

Sex can help relieve insomnia. After orgasm, prolactin, a hormone that promotes relaxation, is released. And research shows that sex triggers the production of significantly more prolactin than masturbation does.

Increased libido

High libido is associated with improved self-esteem and pain resistance, among other benefits. You’ll feel more desire for your partner, which can turn into feeling more desired yourself.

Works your pelvic floor

Pelvic floor muscles, which are responsible for controlling the flow of urine (among other things), can become weaker with age or after pregnancy. During sex, these muscles get a good workout. You can exercise them on your own by doing Kegel exercises, but sex will also put them to work.

Creates intimacy

Researchers have found that sex creates intimacy and affection in relationships. The more sex a couple has, the more they feel connected to each other. Research also shows that physical touch and affection are very important, even for couples who have been together for a long time. And talking to a partner after sex to discuss your feelings and fantasies benefits your emotional health.

Protects your brain

One study found that women who remained sexually active into old age had better cognitive functioning than those who didn’t. Researchers measured the women’s ability to recall words and adjusted the results to account for factors like depression and physical activity level. Sexually active people performed much better on the test.