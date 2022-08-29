A speeding sprinter bus has crashed to death a father and his son on the Obuasi Dunkwa road in the Ashanti Region.

The father has been identified as 45-year-old Kwame Gyasi and his four-year-old son Nurudeen who were on a motorbike.

An eyewitness, Yaw Ofori, told Adom News‘ Isaac K. Normanyo that the incident occurred when the driver of the bus with registration number ER 1789-14 attempted to overtake a vehicle in front of him.

The bus, whose occupants escaped unhurt, was said to be travelling from Kumasi to Tarkwa when the accident occurred on Sunday evening.

The bodies have since been deposited at Obuasi Government Hospital mortuary.

Listen to the eyewitness in the audio above: