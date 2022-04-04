Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said Ghana football is suffering because of the dismissal of former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI indicted the former GFA President together with others in the Number 12 expose.

But according to the Speaker, the removal of Mr Nyantakyi, who he argues was a brightest spot in African football, also brought down the game in Ghana.

Speaking after swearing in newly elected executives of the Parliamentary Press Corps, Mr. Bagbin revealed FIFA executives at a meeting questioned why Ghana had to do what it did to Mr Nyantakyi who was a colossus within their rank.

“I went to Wa and met some officials there and we talked very lengthy about Nyantakyi. We thought we were only handling Nyantakyi, we didn’t know we were handling the whole country.

“Leaders don’t stand alone, they stand for something that is symbolic. Criticize us, but don’t break their hearts or their legs, it would affect you and that’s where we are now and people are calling on government to bring back Nyantakyi,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Nyantakyi solicits support for new Black Stars technical set-up

Players over 30 years are politicians – Nyantakyi

2022 WC playoff: Otto Addo can lead Black Stars to beat Nigeria – Nyantakyi