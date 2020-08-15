The Campaign Manager of John Mahama 2020 has urged individuals, groups and institutions to speak up against wrongs in society, regardless of which party is in power.

Prof. Joshua Alabi said wrongs thrive when right-thinking people remain silent on issues that question and undermine the collective good of the people.

He is, therefore, calling on Ghanaians to let their voices heard, especially on governance and politics, in the run-up to election 2020.

Prof. Alabi was speaking at a meeting between the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Mahama, in Accra on Thursday.

He added: “keeping quiet is not helping all of us.”