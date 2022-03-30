President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that the Russia and Ukraine war has had a direct impact on the lives of Ghanaians as far as food supply chains and other important things are concerned.

Delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo said the war may affect imports, costs and duties and also affect the lives of Ghanaians regardless of the fact that they are not participants in the crisis.

“The terrible events in Ukraine have a direct impact on our lives here in Ghana. Mr Speaker, 30% of our wheat flour and fertilizer imports come from Russia: 60% of iron rods and other metal sheets are imported from Ukraine, and almost 20 per cent (20%) of Ghana’s manganese is shipped to Ukraine.

“The bombs might be dropping on cities half a world away but they are hitting our pockets here in Ghana. Even so, we have managed to ensure that fuel supplies have not been disrupted, unlike in several other parts of the world. “

The measures that have been announced by the Minister for Finance, the President said, are meant to demonstrate that the government is aware that “we are in difficult times, and is addressing the situation.

“The belt-tightening measures being set for members of the Executive have been elaborated within this context. This government remains alive to its responsibilities to the Ghanaian people. The difficulties of the time notwithstanding, we intend to continue to grow this economy and bring prosperity. That will only happen when we continue to invest in the future,” he added.