Two mourners have died instantly while five others are in critical condition in two separate accidents in the Gomoa East and West Districts of the Central Region.



The accidents occurred on Monday, March 28 evening around 6:30 pm.



The first one happened at Gomoa Bewadze in the Gomoa West District between a Kia Rhino with registration number GB 5815-20 and a Toyota Hiace with registration number CR -1288-12. One person identified as Kweku Addae, 46, died on the spot.



Two others onboard a Hyundai Quashai car with registration number ER 242-20 which also crashed at Gomoa Akotsi sustained severe injuries.



The driver is said to have rammed into a heap of chippings mixed with coal tar forcing the car to somersault a number of times.

A passenger at the front side died on the spot, while a lady passenger sustained a severe injury and is receiving treatment at the Awutu Beraku Health Centre.



The Police at Awutu Bereku has since deposited the bodies at the Winneba Trauma and specialist hospital morgue.

