President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo has urged the two major political parties in Ghana, the NDC and NPP to work together for the sustenance of the country’s democracy.

Delivering the state of the nation address on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the president reiterated the need to continue to work in building institutions of state and fight to protect the country’s democracy.

In recent times, the West African economic bloc, ECOWAS, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons because of the overthrow of a number of democratically elected governments.

In the words of the president, ‘Ghana cannot be an island of peace and stability in a region of political turmoil’ and must work to ensure that as the chair of the West African economic bloc, measures are instituted to forestall any occurrence of coups in the sub-region.

The West African economic bloc has had a long history of military coup d’états and the president used the occasion to call on Ghanaians to work in accommodating each other’s differences to make things work for the benefit of Ghanaians.

He said, as an economic bloc they were working towards a policy of zero tolerance for military coups which according to him could cause the exodus of artisans and professionals and the emptying of teachers from schools.