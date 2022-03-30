President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended parliament on the passage of the controversial Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy).

According to him, he is happy about the move as it presents an opportunity for Ghana to revive its economy.

“Mr Speaker, despite the protracted and sometimes acrimonious nature of proceedings, I am happy that the House has, finally, found it possible to pass the e-levy.

“I believe the levy is going to make a significant contribution to revenue mobilisation and the management of the economy, and I want to thank Members of the House for making this possible,” he told the House.

Parliament on Tuesday approved the bill after the Consideration Stage was completed by a Majority-sided House.

This was a time the Minority Caucus staged a walkout during the proceedings over what they described as treacherous, hence did not want to be a part of it.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who was in the House, moved for an amendment of the percentage of the bill from 1.75% to 1.50%.

Delivering the 2022 State of the Nations Address on Wednesday, he acknowledged the crisis the economy has been faced with and was optimistic the government was on course to its recovery.

“The road to recovery will be hard and long, Mr Speaker, but we have started on a good footing by accepting that we are in a difficult place, and are taking the difficult decisions that will get us out,” he said.