President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that the construction of the Creative Arts Senior High School (SHS), at Kwadaso, in the Ashanti Region, is about 70% complete.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday, March 30, he stated that the school is expected to give the youth education and skills training in the Creative Arts.

This, he stated, would help unleash the creativity, enterprise and innovation of the Ghanaian youth, essentially building the creative arts industry.

“Mr Speaker, there is great potential for our people in the creative arts, fashion, and film industry. The Creative Arts Senior High School, in Kwadaso, construction is currently seventy per cent complete,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He added that the school will also serve as a beacon for many young and talented people seeking a fulfilling career in the creative arts field.

Work on the Creative Arts SHS project commenced in 2019.

The vision, during the sod-cutting government, stated to ensure that the school would spearhead the nation’s bid to identify and harness young talents in areas encompassing literature, music, drama, visual arts, film, dance, sound engineering and film production.

Facilities being worked on included an administration block, a 750-capacity girls’ dormitory, a 500-capacity boys’ dormitory, classroom blocks, and a studio laboratory.

In addition, the school, when completed, will have 12 laboratories.

In 2020, stakeholders began the operationalization process and put together people from the creative arts industry to help design the curriculum.

During his tour of the school in August 2021, the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, noted that “it is not going to be only arts, all the students are going to do science as well, because you know science fiction movies – these are creative minds.”

He said the school is designed to serve as a hub for producing creative arts talents in Africa.