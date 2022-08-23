The Spokesperson of the Abudu Royal Family, Dr Mahama Natogmah, has revealed that the first son of the late Mion Lana, Abdulai Mahamudu, will be installed as regent of Mion on Friday, August 26, 2022.

According to him, the regent will be an interim chief until the final funeral rites of the late Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu are performed.

“The first son can do anything a chief is supposed to do, so it is after the final funeral rites of the late Mion Lana are performed then Ya Naa will give the people of Mion a permanent chief,” he said.

The late Paramount Chief of Mion, Nyab Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu, died at the age of 48.

The Mion Lana’s death occurred at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on August 17, 2022, after a short illness.

He left behind four wives and 12 children.

He was born in 1974 and became Boling-Lana at the age of 14, a day after his father was laid to rest.

Nyab Mion Lana was enskinned as Mion Lana on March 3, 2019.