The family of the late Mion Lana, Mahamadu Abdulai III, has pledged its commitment to ensure that the peace that is currently prevailing in the Dagbon kingdom is maintained.

According to the family, which represents the Abudu gate in the Dagbon Kingship, they will do nothing to derail the peace the area is currently enjoying.

A representative of the Abudu family, Mahakpa-Naa Abukari Yakubu, gave the assurance at the Islamic Adua of the late Mion Lana.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff Madam Frema Opare, and the National Security Advisor, Albert Kan-Dapaah, among other dignitaries graced the occasion at Mion in the Northern Region.

The late Mion Lana died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday, August 16 and was laid to rest at Mion on Wednesday, August 17.

Mahakpa-Naa Abukari Yakubu said the late Mion Lana was able to initiate development projects in his jurisdiction because of the peace the President and his government had worked tirelessly to restore. He assured that they will continue to maintain the peace.

“It took your personal commitment and intervention for us to have this peace that we are enjoying here and that is why the Mion Lana Mahamadu Abdulai was able, in his own way, to initiate those projects and programmes. We are hoping and I have the assurance of the entire Abudu family that we will continue to play our part, we will continue to play our role to help you usher this peace process to it’s logical conclusion. We will do nothing at all to derail this peace process,” he said.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Sayibu, who spoke on behalf of the President, said it is the President’s desire that the people of Dagbon see the death of the late Mion Lana as a starting point of all reconciliations that are yet unsettled in the Dagbon kingdom.

“Your Excellency you said, you hope that the demise of the Mion Lana should be the starting point of all reconciliations that are yet unsettled in Dagbon and you hope that there will be a peaceful transition,” the Minister said.

Reading a tribute in memory of the late chief, the Mion Lana’s Secretary, Alhassan Iddrisu, described the late Mion Lana as a peace marker who played a critical role in the peace process.

“He certainly came to help Dagbon resolve the age long conflict. We will like to put on record that on the night of 25th January, 2019 when the new overlord was about to be ushered in to close the pages of the decades old conflict, he was the one who had the final word, it took his call for calm and restrain on the airways to avert the eruption of violence that could be sensed everywhere. What an amazing mission that night was,” he said.