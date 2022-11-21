Hundreds of inmates at the Nsawam Maximum prisons have benefited from a health screening organised by the Sompahemaa Foundation.

Founder and President of the Foundation, Irene Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, says the exercise was part of the 5th Anniversary of her installation.

Many inmates in the prisons were diagnosed of ailments during the screening and provide medical treatment.

Over the past five years, the foundation has positively impacted the lives of poor people across the country.

She revealed that the Foundation in the near future will target various communities to empower the youth.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, called on government to refurbish the prison facility to serve its purpose.

“There’s a need for government to upgrade the prison facility to meet its purpose and provide adequate healthcare to all inmates,” he asserted.