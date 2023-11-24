The Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman, has said the government through the Roads Ministry has fixed some roads leading to major tourist sites in the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, the CEO mentioned that roads to sites such as Kakum National Park, Aburi Botanical Gardens and the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum are currently accessible.

“I remember when I came into office, Kakum Park was the number one location that operators were talking about. We met with the Ministry of Roads through our Minister then, and held a number of engagements and they promised to fix it. Now, the road to Kakum has been fixed.

“I mean, there are so many areas that the roads have been fixed. I remember people were complaining about Bonwire and other places, and they’ve been fixed. And so some of them have been fixed,” he said on Thursday.

Mr Agyeman further gave assurance that the road infrastructure that were still in a bad state would be fixed in due time.

According to him, the Roads Ministry has promised to construct at least 50-kilometers of road leading to tourist sites annually until all such roads are fixed.

“We don’t live on an island, we live in a country where everyone is complaining about roads and so what we have in our engagements with the Minister of Roads is what we call tourism roads where they have assured us that they would fix 50 kilometers of tourism roads.

“So this year, we have prioritised the road to Boti Waterfalls, that road is in a very bad state now. We’re also looking at the road from Wa to Jirapa and many others,” he told George Wiafe.