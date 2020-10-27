Owner and bankroller of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Nana Ameyaw Manu, has revealed that he pays some of his players as low as GH¢400.00.

The exodus of players from the Ghana Premier League has been attributed to the low wages the players are being paid.

However, Mr Manu, speaking to Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, said he runs the club from his own pocket with no support.

Quizzed on how much he pays his players, he said: “The highest-paid player in the team takes home GH¢1,500.00.”

“Other players are being paid GH¢1,000.00, GH¢700.00 and GH¢400.00.

“They are happy playing for the club because they know I am trying my best for them. I understand the situation but I hope it will improve as we move on,” he added.

Techiman Eleven Wonders will begin their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season with an away game against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.